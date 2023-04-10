‘Oscar, A Dream, Fulfilled By RRR,’ Says Allu Aravind

The Telugu film industry gathered to felicitate the Oscar-winning team of RRR on Sunday night in Hyderabad. The SS Rajamouli film brought home the Academy Award for Best Song for Naatu-Naatu. On this occasion, Telugu producer Allu Aravind expressed his happiness about the award. He said that the Oscar has been a dream for him and the country, and SS Rajamouli’s team has made the impossible possible for everyone.

He even mentioned that he had gone to the US about 10 years ago and had gone to the venue where the Oscars were held. Then it felt like it was impossible for them to win an Oscar and that it would just be a dream. But now, the dream has been fulfilled by Rajamouli, Keeravani, Chandra Bose, Ram Charan, and NTR. He also added that they have made the whole country proud, and seeing them on the stage filled his stomach. The award has proven the abilities of the Telugu film industry. He said that the whole world knows MM Keeravani now, and the level that he has achieved has been truly magnificent. Lastly, he thanked the RRR team for putting Telugu cinema at the top. He said that he felt proud that he had produced Magadheera, which was directed by Rajamouli.

The noted writer Paruchuri Gopalkrishna also thanked the producer of the film, DVV Danayya. He said that he felt happy with the success of the film. He also felt happy that the writer of the film, Vijayendra Prasad, director Rajamouli, music director MM Keeravani, lyricist Sai Madhav Burra, and producer Chandra Bose are all members of the writer community.

RRR was directed by SS Rajamouli and starred Ram Charan Teja and NTR Jr in the lead. The film also had Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. The song Naatu-Naatu won the Oscar award in the Best Song category. The music of the film was given by MM Keeravani, and the lyrics were by Chandra Bose. Earlier, the film also won a Golden Globe for the best original score for the song Natu-Natu.

