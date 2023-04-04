Panchayat To Mirzapur, Web Series That Are Returning With Season 3

For a long time, the Indian film and television industries have been in separate leagues. Bollywood has made waves around the world with its content, while the television industry has refused to innovate and has stuck to the same melodrama that we have been watching for years. Fortunately, the introduction of the OTT web series in the country ushered in a new wave of fresh and innovative content. Creators are not afraid to think outside the box and create unconventional content. The lack of censorship is the most motivating factor in this. In the past few years, we have seen a plethora of interesting web series that will stay in our minds and hearts forever. They have had successful seasons too. Today, we are going to uncover some of our favourite web series that are coming back with their season 3. Are we hearing some noise? Absolutely. So without further ado, let’s directly jump into the list.

Mirzapur, one of the most anticipated and popular web shows, is set to return and continue the story of Guddu Pandit and Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya. With lead actor, Ali Fazal confirming the completion of the filming, the third season of Mirzapur is expected to be bloodier and more brutal as Kaleen Bhaiya survives Guddu’s attack and plans to exact revenge on his son Munna’s death. Along with Fazal, the third season will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi, all of whom will reprise their roles from previous seasons.

Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat, which has an IMDb rating of 8.9, is set to return with a new season soon. Deepak Kumar Mishra, the creator of the popular series, confirmed the news to Indian Express, saying: “Season 3 aayega, of course, but time lagega (There will be a new season but it will take time). We are currently in charge of two seasons, so we will have to focus more on performances and script. As a result, it will take its own time."

Manoj Bajpayee is set to reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man’s third season. With the second season ending on a cliffhanger, will Tiwari and his TASC force be able to stop an unknown enemy from attacking India? The upcoming season of Raj & DK’s show, set in the Covid-19 era, is expected to be more intense with intriguing plot twists.

Sushmita Sen announced the third season of Aarya on social media earlier this year. The filming for the new season of her Emmy-nominated thriller series has already begun. Sushmita told India Today about Aarya Season 3: “It’s a new day for Aarya Sareen, and she’s ready for it. In Season 3, she is going places and writing her own story, free of her past. Replacing Aarya is like slipping into old jeans for a brand-new adventure."

Mismatched, starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, is among the popular Indian shows returning to Netflix for a third season soon. The new season of the coming-of-age show, based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel, will continue to revolve around Dimple and Rishi, but the main question is - are they meant to be together?

