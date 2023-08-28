Parikshita Deka And Supratip Bhattacharya Are Crowned Winners At Hipi G.O.A.T 2

The spotlight has shone brightly on musical brilliance, Hipi G.O.A.T. 2, singing challenge on Hipi, as it culminated with emergence of many a fresh talent onto the digital stage. The resounding success of Hipi G.O.A.T. 2 underscores its unparalleled capacity to create life-changing opportunities for exceptional musical talents across India.

Guided by the remarkable Palak Muchhal, a true luminary of the music industry, Hipi G.O.A.T. 2 unfolded as a journey of discovery, passion, and artistry. The contest celebrated the boundless talent of Indian music creators and provided them with a unique platform to highlight their vocal gifts. The extraordinary numbers of participants, and the video views during this journey testify to the extraordinary impact that Hipi G.O.A.T. 2 has had on the musical landscape.

As the grand finale unfolded, Supratip Bhattachraya and Pratiksha Deka emerged as shining stars, captivating audiences with unparalleled vocal prowess and distinct artistic expression. This victory not only marks a personal triumph for Supratip Bhattachraya and Pratiksha Deka, but also signifies a groundbreaking entry into the world of music.

GBS Bindra, Chief Business Officer at Hipi said, “Hipi G.O.A.T. 2 has been an amazing journey, showcasing the diverse and exceptional musical talents that India has to offer. The massive participation and the overwhelming response reaffirm our commitment to providing a platform that empowers creators and nurtures their talents. We are immensely proud of the impact this contest has had on the lives of talented individuals."

With an astounding 350,000+ video submissions and 1.2 billion cumulative video views, Hipi G.O.A.T. 2 succeeded in bringing voices from every corner of the nation. Participants from across the country showcased their musical talent creating a tapestry of harmonious melodies.

Throughout the journey, Hipi G.O.A.T. 2 remained steadfast in its commitment to nurturing creativity. Mentorship and duet opportunities with the illustrious Sireesha Bhagavatula, coupled with cash prizes, celebrated the journey of every participant and winner, solidifying Hipi’s reputation as a platform that changes lives. The grand winner’s triumphant moment was crowned with the opportunity to record an original song for a music video, a collaboration set to be launched by the esteemed Zee Music Company. This victory is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the potential of platforms like Hipi to shape the future of the music industry.

As Hipi G.O.A.T. 2 reached its conclusion, Hipi stands firm in its commitment to providing a dynamic platform that empowers creators to display their talents, make connections, and impact audiences worldwide. The success of this season’s contest underscores Hipi’s role as a transformative force in the digital entertainment landscape, making dreams a reality for countless creators.

About Parikshita Deka Parikshita

Deka is a multi-talented vocalist hailing from Guwahati, Assam. With the prestigious Nipun qualification from the ‘Bhatkhande Sangeet Vidyalaya’, Parikshita was widely celebrated as she clinchedthe title of gold medalist and emerged as a top 6 contestant on the music reality show SA RE GA MA PA, 2018, on Zee TV. Parikshita Deka’s journey is a testament to her musical brilliance and unyielding dedication, inspiring music enthusiasts across the nation.

About Supratip Bhattacharya

Supratip has not one but multiple feathers to his cap. From being a playback singer, composer, lyricist, performer to a music director, he’s indeed an all-rounder. Supratip’s journey begins from the well know reality show Zee Bangla’s ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’,2017 as a participant and the finalist. During the show he made his Tollywood debut as a playback singer to director, Raj Chakraborty’s movie “Champ". As a music director his debut movie “Kulpi" became the talk of the town upon releasing on 29th July 2022.