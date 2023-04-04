Pavitra Rishta's Asha Negi Calls Herself The 'Luckiest' On Completing 12 Years In Showbiz

Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi has completed 12 years in the showbiz world. On the special occasion, the actress took to her social media handle to thank fans for their love and support. Asha expressed her gratitude by sharing a note in which she acknowledged everyone for showing her much love. She mentioned that waking up to their posts and gifts made her feel incredibly fortunate, and she considers herself to be the luckiest person in the world.

“Thank you everyone for showering me with so much love! Waking up to your posts and gifts, I truly feel the luckiest in the world… #12yrsinmumbai," Asha wrote.

In another Instagram story, the actress also mentioned that even though it’s a very busy day, she will make an effort to go live and communicate with everyone. “Though it’s a busy kinda day, gonna try coming live and catching up with you’ll… maze karenge! And if it looks difficult today then surely soon! But Dil se thank you for celebrating me with so much love," she wrote.

Apart from her acting prowess, the actress has also become a role model for fitness enthusiasts, as evidenced by her recent fitness videos. Asha is an avid social media user and often shares several pictures and videos encouraging fans to lead a healthy life. The actress recently shared a workout post where she is seen doing some intense exercises. She also wrote, “Mid-week motivation anyone?"

Asha made her television debut in 2010 with the show Sapnon Se Bhare Naina. However, it was her performance in Pavitra Rishta that became particularly memorable and made her a household name. Besides Pavitra Rishta, Asha worked in several other shows too including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kalpana, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan among others.

Asha also made her OTT debut with a web series titled Baarish, in which she starred along with Sharman Joshi. She later also featured in Collar Bomb alongside Jimmy Shergill and Abhay with Kunal Kemmu.

