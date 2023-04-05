Ponniyin Selvan 2 Not Creating Much Hype? Trisha Promises 'Double The Drama'

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan was a mega-hit when it was released on September 30, 2022. The two-part film is based on a novel written by Kalki of the same name. As per reports, the movie’s global box office collection is reportedly around Rs 496 crore. Before the release of the first part, the movie was widely talked about and created much buzz online. However, now that the second instalment is gearing up for its release this month, there are speculations that Ponniyin Selvan 2 is not creating much hype.

The first part of the historical epic created hype right from the release of the teaser itself. There were even many promotional events for the movie. It is said that the movie caught the attention of the masses after Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan discussed the Ponniyin Selvan novel during a song launch of the movie. This was followed by the film crew, including Mani Ratnam, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha holding subsequent events like press meet, special interviews and promotional events.

As per reports, a few claimed that the film crew failed to do the same promotional tactic for Ponniyin Selvan 2. The recent song and trailer launch was held at Chennai’s Nehru Indoor Stadium on March 29. The event marked the attendance of the cast and crew members of the magnum opus including AR Rahman, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha and Jayam Ravi, among others. The special guest was megastar Kamal Haasan. It is speculated that, unlike its first part, the second instalment has not generated much hype among the fans.

However, in a recent interaction with the press, Princess Kundavai, aka, Trisha had quite the opposite to say. She asserted that there is double the hype for part 2 and fans will not be disappointed. She said, “When Ponniyin Selvan I was released, there was a certain nervousness because it was something many people tried to make for over two decades in Tamil cinema. And after how the first part was received, there is double the hype for the sequel. Even I am very excited. You are going to witness double the drama, double the action and different looks in the second instalment."

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is slated to hit the theatres on April 28.

