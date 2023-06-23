Pooja Bhatt Belittes Palak Purswani And Jiya Shankar To Uplift Manisha Rani; Leaves Netizens Fuming

Pooja Bhatt is on the receiving end of the wrath of housemates in Bigg Boss OTT 2. In the recent episode, aired on Thursday night, Pooja took on the role of a peacemaker when a minor misunderstanding arose between Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid. However, instead of resolving the issue, she chose to uplift her friend Manisha by belittling Palak Purswani and Jiya Shankar. Pooja said that Manisha, hailing from a small town in Bihar, showed greater maturity and would make a better friend for Bebika than the other two ever could.

Palak was taken aback at the sudden attack, which seemed to come out of nowhere. Every time she tried to defend herself, Pooja would forcefully silence her. But, Palak chose not to remain passive. Pooja also pointed out that Pooja lacked grace and considered herself superior to Manisha.