Pooja Hegde Stuns Fans With Her ‘Oomph’ Factor In A Grey Bodycon Dress

Pooja Hegde is a well-known name in showbiz. She marked her debut in cinema with the Tamil movie Mugamoodi (2012). Her first Telugu release was in 2014, with the film titled Oka Laila Kosam, where she shared the screen with Naga Chaitanya. She began her Bollywood career with Ashutosh Gowariker’s Mohenjo Daro (2016), opposite actor Hrithik Roshan. Pooja gained fame and recognition for her works in the South with movies like Maharshi opposite Mahesh Babu and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, featuring Allu Arjun and Tabu.

Pooja Hegde fell short of the public’s expectations by delivering three back-to-back flop movies last year, including Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast, Radhe Shyam by KK Radhakrishna Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated movie headlined by Salman Khan, titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. To keep the hype up, she posted a slew of snaps from her recent photoshoot as a part of her promotion. She can be seen dressed in a grey gown with a figure-hugging silhouette and gathered details in the lower part. She let her hair loose and opted for subtle glam make-up.

She kept her caption short and sweet. Pooja wrote, “Oomph" with the letters P and H in the capital, denoting the initials of her name. Her fans showered her with praise. One user wrote, “What a caption!" Another wrote, “The purity of your heart is seen in the sincerity of your smile." “How so stunning yaar?", wondered a fan.

Pooja Hegde also posted the trailer of the movie on her Instagram timeline and wrote, “Here you go. Iss Eid honge bade dhamaake Bhaijaan ke saath (This Eid, we will have a blast with Bhaijaan) Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer out now!"

Celebrities like Abdu Rozik dropped heart emojis and Bobby Deol reacted by liking the video. One fan wrote, “Bring it on!", while another commented, “Jodi kya mast hai dono ki (What a pair)."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-drama. The film will also star Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla and Palak Tiwari, and will see a cameo performance from the RRR actor Ram Charan. The movie will be released on April 21.

