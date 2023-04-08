Promo Song Of Akshay Radhakrishnan, Nandana Rajan's Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam Out

Akshay Radhakrishnan and Nandana Rajan’s Malayalam movie Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam has been creating a buzz ever since the project was announced. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know more about the film. Now, the wait is finally over. The makers have surprised the viewers and released the promo song of Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam.

The song is titled Laama Laama and is sung by Sooraj Santhosh. It also features child actor Vasishth, who came into the limelight after appearing in the superhero film Minnal Murali directed by Basil Joseph. The music for the film is composed by Vishnu Sivasankar while the lyrics are penned by Ganesh Malayath. Watch the song here:

Viewers rushed to the comments section to share their feedback. One commented, “Powerful voice and visuals… All the best to the entire team". Another user wrote, “Well composed well sung, well visualized, congratulations dears."

A third user commented, “Wow! Powerful visuals and the amazing voice of Sooraj! Congrats to the entire team," and many others dropped red heart emojis.

The team behind Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam also revealed the poster of the movie. The poster depicted a humorous image of an epic theatre production. The animated characters appeared to be from an ancient period and depicted two groups of combatants aiming aggressively at each other, implying a looming war.

Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam is directed by debutant Rasheed Parambil and stars TG Ravi, Irshad Ali, Manikandan Pattambi and Prashant Murali in pivotal roles. The script of the film is penned by Febin Sidharth and shot by Shihab Ongallur. Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam is bankrolled by Raison Kalladayil under the banner of Robin Reels Productions.

The film is a political satire and the plot centres around a ballet held in conjunction with a temple festival and some subsequent problems.

