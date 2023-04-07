R Madhavan To Star In Scientist GD Naidu's Biopic

R Madhavan is one of the most famous actors in the film industry. From leaving an indelible mark on the big screens to making his fans spellbound with his dashing looks, he does it all. The actor, who acted in and directed Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, is now all set to star in the biopic of GD Naidu with the same production house that is bankrolling his next release which will be directed by Mithran R Jawahar.

However, the cast and crew, including the director of the biopic, remain to be finalised yet, as per reports. Recently, the film’s poster was released to announce Madhavan’s release. The poster unveils a back pose of a man, bearing a resemblance to GD Naidu. Other details of the film remain under wraps.

The film is backed by Media One Global Entertainment and features the story of a famous scientist GD Naidu. The makers have also successfully obtained formal permission from the charitable organisation operating in the name of the scientist. Following this, they have now released the official announcement of the film.

For the unversed, GD Naidu was an eminent Indian inventor and engineer. He is known for manufacturing the first-ever electric motor in India. His knowledge and skills earned him the name “Edison of India".

On the career front, R Madhavan has been a part of several highest-grossing films including Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots and Irudhi Suttru, among others. The actor made his film debut with the 1997 film Inferno. Since then, he has appeared in several films like Guru, Rang De Basanti, Evano Oruvan, Naan Aval Adhu, Om Shanti, Vaazhthugal, Rocketry: The Manbi Effect and many others.

The actor was last seen in Kookie Gulati’s biopic Dhokha: Round D Corner. Now, he is going to star in upcoming projects such as Krrish 4, The Railway Men and Alibaug, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Mithran R Jawahar is best known for films including Kutty, Thiruchitrambalam, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai. His last release was Ariyavan starring Ishaaon, Pranali Ghoghare and Daniel Balaji.

