Raghavendra Stores’ New Song ‘Single Sundara’ Is Here

Actor Jaggesh’s first collaboration with Hombale Films, titled Raghavendra Stores, was earlier slated for release in August 2022. Now, it has been announced that the film is going to be released on April 28 this year. The trailer of the film will be out on April 17. Directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the film features Jaggesh, Shwetha Srivatsav, and Ravishankar Gowda in the lead roles. Recently, the makers released the song Single Sundara, starring Ravi Shankar Gowda. Naveen Sajju and Vijay Prakash have lent their voice to the song. With cinematography by Shreesha Kuduvalli, the music of the film is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

So far, the video has garnered over 2,81,410 views. The song, Single Sundara, depicts the film’s protagonist’s (played by Jaggesh) plight as a single man. This song could very well be termed as the single anthem of 2023.

Social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “So, nowadays, anything released by Hombale Films will be too good to be ignored, hence I am rooting for this movie a lot". Another user commented, “I wish this must give the best turn to Legend Jaggesh sir who is a really underrated actor in our industry". The third user added, “I always wait for your video every day. It helps me feel energetic!". One user also wrote, “I think this is going to be my next investment towards Hombale Films after KGF 2 and Kantara".

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film revolves around Jaggesh’s character, who is seen portraying the role of a middle-aged bachelor.

Jaggesh is best known for films like Neer Dose, Ranadheera, and Melkote Manje. Some of his other notable projects include Premier Padmini, 8MM Bullet, Vaasthu Prakaara, Double Decker, Chamkaisi Chindi Udaisi, and Eddelu Manjunatha. He has a few projects lined up including Premier Padmini 2 and Ranganayaka besides Raghavendra Stores.

Shwetha Srivatsav has been a part of prominent films such as Fair & Lovely, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Aa Dinagalu, and Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu.

