Rajeev Sen Shares Selfie With Charu Asopa, Fans Want Them 'Back Together'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently concluded their divorce proceedings on June 8. Despite the short duration since their official separation, it appears that the duo is already maintaining a friendly bond. The friendliness was evident when Rajeev shared a delightful selfie featuring his estranged wife on his Instagram story. Accompanied by the romantic track Deewani, the picture sparked intrigue among their followers. Later, Rajeev reposted the same picture as a post and captioned, “Ek Selfie to banta hai. (A selfie is a must)."

Seeing Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen together created a wave of excitement among their fans. The comments section was flooded with enthusiastic responses as the followers encouraged the former couple to reconcile and reignite their relationship.

One user pleaded, “Please remarry, you guys look best together." Another comment expressed, “Really wish you both to be together, you both are blessed with such a beautiful little angel."

“Always better together," a comment read. One more wrote, “Don’t break this bond only fortunate ones get this in life, keep it blooming. Cross the word divorce from your life."

In a previous interview with ETimes, Rajeev Sen expressed his desire to reconcile with Charu Asopa. He highlighted that they maintained a cordial relationship and mentioned, “I would like to believe that maybe in the future, who knows me and Charu get back together. If we get married in future or maybe not that is secondary but we get back together for the sake of our daughter. I think Ziana deserves a mother and father we both are fully aware of that and if there is trouble in marriage then you be the bigger person."