Rajniesh Duggall On Aditya Singh Rajput's Death: 'No One Should Jump To Conclusions About Drugs...'

The unexpected demise of Aditya Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves through everyone, including his close friend and actor Rajniesh Duggall. Despite being occupied with work, Rajniesh admits that it is difficult to avoid thinking about the tragic event.

“When I got the news, I was doing something and I suddenly stopped. It was a huge shock for me. I even told my wife Pallavee and we could not believe what had happened. Even today, I am busy shooting, but this news is constantly playing on my mind. I can’t stop thinking about it. It’s difficult to digest," shared Duggall during an interview with Hindustan Times.

Both actors are originally from Delhi and had known each other even before gaining popularity. In fact, they both moved to Mumbai around the same time and would meet occasionally in between. “We often met during shoots, auditions, events. And he was always the happy, jolly, cheerful person," he says and adds, “When he became a photographer, we planned and shot something very exciting. He had the zest for everything in life. I am still very shocked that something like this has happened to him, that too so suddenly. In this line, there are ups and downs, but he was someone who would not get affected by it. He was always the person who would look at the brighter side of life. It was always such a pleasure to meet him."

Amidst speculations of Rajput’s cause of death being a drug overdose due to his partying the night before, Rajniesh, on being asked about the possibility, said, “We do not know whether he was into drug abuse or any abuse for that matter. So public ko main yahi bolunga ki jab tak ek report nahi aajati, please aise nehi boliye. And I wish and pray that people don’t jump to conclusion. It’s a difficult time for the family, so I really want them to be fine. I hope they get the strength to recover from this. It is a big, big loss."