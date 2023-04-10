Ram Charan-Upasana Gift This Amazing Marble Showpiece To Manchu Manoj On His Wedding

The power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are on cloud nine these days as they are expecting their first child. The RRR actor, who is currently on paternity leave, jetted off to the Maldives with his beloved for their babymoon on April 8. Known for his down-to-earth personality, Ram shares a good equation with many celebrities from the film fraternity. Proving his humility once again, Ram Charan and Upasana gifted Telugu actor Manchu Manoj with a remarkable showpiece following Manchu’s marriage with Bhuma Mounika Reddy.

Manoj got hitched to Bhuma on March 3. The wedding was a private affair with only the actor’s close friends and family members attending the ceremony. He is believed to share a close bond with Ram and according to Filmi Beat, the Current Theega actor attended Ram Charan’s 38th birthday bash, held at Chiranjeevi’s residence in Hyderabad. He was also accompanied by his newlywed wife Bhuma.

Ram Charan, who was also invited to Manchu Manoj’s wedding, could not attend the ceremony. But, as a token of love, he and his wife gifted the newlyweds a luxurious marble showpiece of a couple. Dropping a couple of pictures of the gift on his social media handles, Manchu Manoj thanked Ram and Upsana for their sweet gesture. He wrote, “Surprise gifts like these are… Thank you to the sweet couple Ram Charan & Upasana Konidela for the lovely gesture…Love you Mr & Mrs Mithrama."

“Can’t wait to meet you guys after your trip from Maldives, have an amazing time. Much love from M & M," the actor concluded, adding a bunch of heart and smiley emojis. The first picture captured the wrapped-up present, kept on a table, accompanied by a bouquet.

The second picture displayed the adorable showpiece of the bride and groom, dressed in white, leaning in for a kiss. The figurines appeared to be floating on a cloud-shaped, shiny white marble. As per Filmi Beat, the showpiece was priced at an exorbitant rate of Rs 70,500.

Speaking of Manchu Manoj, the 39-year-old is currently busy with his upcoming film What The Fish. Helmed by Varun Korukunda, the film is billed to be a dark comedy. It is slated to hit the big screens in August. Meanwhile, Ram Charan has collaborated with filmmaker S Shankar for a political action thriller titled Game Changer.

