Ram Charan's 2018 Film Rangasthalam To Be Released In Japan: Reports

With the release of RRR, Ram Charan has become a global star. We all know the film was released in Japan and received so much love and appreciation. Meanwhile, plans are on to release another Ram Charan film in Japan as his popularity has grown worldwide.

According to sources, the 2018 blockbuster movie Rangasthalam will be released in Japan. The film will be screened for three days from April 9 to April 11 in limited theatres in the country’s Chiba city, as per reports. The bookings are already open and the film is likely to impress the Japanese audience.

In the Sukumar directorial Rangasthalam, Ram Charan played the role of Chittibabu. The audience was wowed by his portrayal of a deaf man. In this drama with a rural setting, Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the female lead. The film was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music.

Talking about the release of RRR in Japan, Ram Charan and NTR visited Japan earlier. RRR shook the box office after its release there as the collections increased day by day and the movie successfully ran for 100 days. Director SS Rajamouli also thanked the Japanese audience for their love for RRR. Now, it remains to be seen if the Japanese audience will also enjoy Rangasthalam.

On the other professional front, Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming film RC15, now titled Game Changer. The Shankar film is a political drama and with this film, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is also set to make her South debut. On the other hand, Jr NTR is working on a movie under Koratala Siva’s direction in which Janhvi Kapoor is starring as the female lead.

