Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Rashmika Thanks Ex Rakshit Shetty's Production; Kannada Star Chetan Kumar Arrested

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal
Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 09:44 IST
Mumbai, India
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Months after facing major backlash for not crediting Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios for her debut film Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna has now spoken out about how the production house helped her land her first movie. Meanwhile, Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has been arrested. Read More
An old clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar’s support towards Alia Bhatt has gone viral again on social media. Read the full story, here.
During the John Wick: Chapter 4 premiere in LA, actors Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and director Chad Stahelski paid tribute to late actor Lance Reddick, who was found dead at his home in Studio City, California last week. Read more here.
While Nani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Dasara, he was spotted enjoying Vada Pav in Mumbai recently. The actor was also joined by Sharad Kelkar.
Niharika Konidela has sparked separation rumours from her husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Read the full story, here.
Mrunal Thakur was also snapped on Tuesday night she attended an event in Mumbai. The Sita Ramam actress sported a floral outfit and looked gorgeous.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are back home after spending quality time with their kids in Africa.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are also gearing up for the release of their upcoming music video titled, ‘Prem Kahani’. Read more here.
Shivangi Joshi has also revealed that she has been discharged from the hospital. Recently, Shivangi held an Instagram live session when she shared that even though she was admitted for six days, she is back home now. Read more here.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. Read more here.
Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has been arrested. He was taken into custody after his ‘objectionable’ tweet reading “Hindutva is built on lies" went viral for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Read more here.
Months after facing major backlash for not crediting Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios for her debut film Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna has now spoken out about how the production house helped her land her first movie. Read more here.
Days after RRR created history at the Oscars, it has now been reported that the team had spent Rs 80 crores for campaigning in the US. Reportedly, SS Rajamouli had proposed RRR producer DVV Danayya to share Rs 25 crore too. However, when he refused the offer, the producer was “sidelined” during the campaign.
Also making headlines on Wednesday are Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The two were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. In the video that later surfaced on social media, Vicky was seen keeping his ladylove close as they get papped.
Television actress Shivangi Joshi has also revealed that she has been discharged from the hospital. Recently, Shivangi held an Instagram live session when she shared that even though she was admitted for six days, she is back home now. The actress also mentioned that even though she is home now, her treatment is still underway.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are also gearing up for the release of their upcoming music video titled, ‘Prem Kahani’. Recently, Rahul Vaidya took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a Poster of his upcoming song which also featured his actress-wife Disha Parmar. In the poster, the couple can be seen sharing a lip kiss and it is an absolute treat to all the ‘Dishul’ fans.
