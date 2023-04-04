Rashmika Mandanna REPLACES Samantha Ruth Prabu In Rainbow, Shaakuntalam Star Reacts

On Monday, Rashmika Mandanna revealed she will be seen opposite Dev Mohan in the upcoming film Rainbow. The film initially roped in Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, it is now revealed that Rashmika has replaced Samantha in the film after Samantha had to back out. Taking to Instagram, Rashmika shared pictures to reveal that a special puja took place and the shoot is commencing soon. Samantha took to the comments section and reacted to the same.

“Rainbow.. it’s a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can’t touch..

This story is something so amazing that I can’t put it in words but can only bring alive for all of you onscreen.. and for it, I need your love and blessings.. this is not possible without you.. and I hope I make you happy with this one," her caption read.

Taking to the comments, Samantha wrote, “All the best." Her response is winning over fans, with many lauding Samantha for showing her support for Rashmika. For the unversed, Samantha stepped down from the film due to date issues.

Meanwhile, Dev also shared pictures from the puja and wrote, “My next ! #Rainbow @rashmika_mandanna looking forward to embark this colorful journey with you!" Directed by Shantharuban and produced by Dream Warrior. Rainbow is a breezy romantic fantasy drama. While details about Rashmika and Dev, it has been revealed that KM Bhaskaran has been roped in for cinematography and the music would be done by Justin Prabhakaran. The film is likely to go on floors later this month.

On the other hand, Dev will be seen in Shaakuntalam opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The storyline of Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa’s internationally acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film stars Samantha as the titular character and actor Dev Mohan as King Dushyant from Mahabharata. The trailer gives a glimpse of the epic love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant and how the latter forgets the former after marrying her. Samantha displays her acting prowess throughout the trailer while Dev Mohan looks convincing as the King.

The film also features Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr. M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta in prominent roles.

As for Rashmika, she also recently announced her film with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula.

