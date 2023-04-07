Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Scene Leaked, Faces Flak For Derogatory Remarks Against Women

Telugu actor Ravi Teja has been recently hitting the headlines for his latest film Ravanasura. The film became the talk of the town, with its gripping teaser and glimpses of Teja’s superb performance. The film hit the theatres on April 7 and has been garnering rave reviews, especially because of the actor’s powerful stint. But, just a day before its release, Ravanasura got embroiled in a controversy.

A sneak peek of Ravi Teja’s dialogue was leaked on social media, where the 55-year-old was captured passing a degrading remark to women. Although it is not yet determined whether or not it was a promotional move, the derogatory dialogue has surely upset a lot of women.

The short video clip was dropped by a Twitter user on the microblogging platform on April 6. The clip shows Ravi as an angry young man, saying something to a woman in a cold and stern voice. Soon he shouts at the woman, making the latter flinch and tremble in fright. The leaked dialogue has been receiving flak from women, who are voicing their opinions against the demeaning statement, criticising the use of such terms against females.

Although the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already certified the film in the ‘A’ category, objections are being raised by several women to remove the particular scene from Ravanasura. Others are also calling out the members of CBFC for even allowing such a demeaning dialogue targeted toward women to be premiered on the big screens.

Helmed by Sudheer Varma, Ravanasura is a psychological action thriller, starring Ravi Teja, Megha Akash, Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, Poojitha Ponnada and Sushanth in pivotal roles. Word of mouth has it that Ravi will be seen in a grey shade in the film, living up to the film’s tagline - Heroes Don’t Exist. Produced collaboratively by Ravi Teja and Abhishek Nama, Ravanasura is bankrolled under the banners of RT Team Works and Abhishek Pictures.

Ravi was last seen in a small role in Chiranjeevi’s Telugu-language action comedy Waltair Veerayya. His last film outing, titled Dhamaka, was declared a superhit, minting over Rs 100 crore at the ticket counters.

