Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Struggles At Box Office, Makes Rs 13.50 Cr In India

Actor Ravi Teja’s latest venture Ravanasura has been the talk of the town lately. The film was released on Friday and the opening day at the box office has left fans and audiences disappointed. Ravanasura is struggling with Rs 6 crore earnings on its opening day. A similar trajectory was followed on day 2 and day 3. During the weekend, the occupancy rate of theatres for Ravanasura declined by 50 per cent. Combining its results on Saturday and Sunday, the film could collect only Rs 7-8 crore.

Further, it is opined by some film critics that if Ravanasura showed this pace, it might see an early closing date. To incur the losses, team Ravanasura may release it soon on OTT platforms. As the days are passing, the film is coming out as one of the disaster movies of Ravi Teja’s career. On Monday, April 10, Ravanasura earned Rs 1.2 crore with an occupancy rate of 13.60 per cent. Monday’s performance showed meagre signs of momentum and it seems like the film could end up as a huge disappointment for the team and its newcomers.

The movie has currently made Rs 13.50 crore in India. It will be interesting to watch if the movie picks up steam in the coming days despite the lacklustre opening weekend. A major setback for Ravi Teja, who is better known to his admirers as Mass Maharaja, is the dropping box office take of Ravanasura. This was his second film to be released in 2023 and the underwhelming responses to both of them undoubtedly cause for concern. The box office failure of Ravanasura is also a setback for Sudheer Varma, who was responsible for directing Ravi Teja in the successful movie Venkatadri Express.

Ravanasura, a movie by Sudheer Varma, was released on April 7. The film, a psychological action thriller, is written by Srikanth Vissa. Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar, Pujita Ponnada, Jayaram, Sushanth and Murali Sharmaall play significant roles in the film. As per reports, the movie cost around Rs 50 crore to make.

