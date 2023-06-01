Reem Shaikh Opens Up On Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Going Off-Air, Says 'Let's Pray For Season 2'

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the popular TV show featuring Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Karan Kundrra, initially created a buzz with its premiere on February 13 this year. With a talented cast and a gripping storyline, the show captured the attention of viewers. However, despite its promising start, the show couldn’t sustain its popularity and gradually lost its appeal.

Reem Shaikh, one of the lead actresses who portrayed a double role in the show, confirmed in an exclusive conversation with India Forums that Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal would go off-air in June of this year. While expressing her disappointment, Reem also emphasised her satisfaction that the show will not be needlessly prolonged. She said, “All of us knew it from the start that it was a finite series. A story may stay on topic when it has a set ending. We have all been aware of the show’s endpoint from the beginning. We are appreciative of the audience’s outpouring of affection. Just keep hoping and praying for a season 2."

During the conversation, the actress shared that she had mentally prepared herself for the possibility of the show’s conclusion, leading to a mix of emotions. Reem expressed her gratitude for the entire team’s dedicated efforts in bringing the show to life. She also maintained a positive outlook, stating that it is a natural part of any creative endeavour to experience both successes and failures.

Throughout her career, Reem Shaikh has made a mark in the television industry with her versatile performances in various shows. She gained recognition for her roles in popular series such as Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan and many more. She has portrayed diverse characters, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Coming back to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, the show is centred around the fearless protagonist Eisha (portrayed by Reem Shaikh) and her profound connection with two brothers, Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani), who happen to be werewolves. The show takes viewers on a captivating journey of love, heartbreak, and challenges as Eisha embarks on an arduous path. The romantic fantasy drama airs on Colors from Monday to Wednesday at 9 PM.