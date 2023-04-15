2 Marathi Historical Dramas Starring Ashok Samarth To Release In May

Ashok Samarth is one of the popular actors in the Marathi film and television industry. He came into the limelight after portraying the role of Akash Joshi in the Marathi serial, Tu Tevha Tashi. He won millions of hearts with the popular soap opera and is currently on a roll with his upcoming movies. Two of his movies are going to be released in the month of May. One of them is filmmaker Prakash Pawar’s much-awaited historical epic Baloch. The film, starring Pravin Tarde in the lead role, also features Bhaurao Nanasaheb Karhade, Tejashree Jadhav, Vishal Nikam and Rohit Aawale in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on May 5.

Ashok’s second film is Ravrambha. It is an upcoming Marathi-language historical romance film, directed by Anup Ashok Jagdale and bankrolled by Shashikant Pawar. It is all set to hit the theaters on May 12. It is based on the story of Ravrambha Nimbalkar, a warrior of the Maratha Empire, who dreams of swaraj along with Shivaji Maharaj.

Advertisement

In Baloch, Ashok Samarth will be seen playing a negative role. The movie revolves around the story of the victory of the Marathas, who fought across the border. The teaser of Baloch has been released recently. Ashok’s avatar in the teaser has received immense love from viewers.

Ravrambha has also created a buzz on social media since it was announced. The film’s team unveiled the first-look poster of the cast on social media recently. Ashok Samrath is seen essaying the character of Sarnobat Prataprao Gujar, who was the chief commander in the army of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ashok Samarth mainly works in Marathi, Bhojpuri and Hindi cinema. He made his film debut with the 2005 action thriller film Insan. The movie was directed by K Subash and featured Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Tusshar Kapoor in pivotal roles. He has also worked in movies like Family: Ties of Blood, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Right Yaaa Wrong, Krantiveer: The Revolution, Singham, Married 2 America, Gali Gali Chor Hai, R Rajkumar and Simmba.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here