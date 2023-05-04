Actor Amol Kolhe Assures Fans Of His Health, Shares Shivputra Sambhaji Mahanatya Schedule

Marathi actor Dr Amol Kolhe suffered a back injury during the rehearsal of the play Shivputra Sambhaji Mahanatya. He was undergoing the rehearsal in Karad, Maharashtra on May 1 when this unfortunate incident happened in which he lost his balance while riding a horse and got hurt. Fans were tensed by this incident but now breathed a sigh of relief after Amol shared an update regarding his health.

Amol Kolhe has shared a picture of himself resting on the hospital bed and assured his fans that there is nothing to worry about and that sometimes you have to step backwards in life. But according to the actor, you move forward as well with more zeal. Amol said that the injury is not too serious and he has been advised to take a little rest. The actor also shared an update about the shows of the play Shivputra Sambhaji Mahanatya.

He said that the upcoming shows will be held from May 11 to 16 at Hindustan Antibiotics Exhibition Ground. Amol also wrote that the tickets for this play are available on mahanatya.com and bookmyshow.com.

Actress Gauri Kulkarni, actor Suyash Tilak, politician Supriya Sule and actor Harish Dudhade enquired about his health. Amol told them that he will be fine soon. Actress Sukanya Mone asked Amol to take a rest and wrote that she had not called him so he could take a rest. A fan wished that the actor will be fine soon as Raigad district is looking forward to seeing the play Shivputra Sambhaji Mahanatya.

Play Shivputra Sambhaji Mahanatya revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (played by Amol). This play has emerged to be one of the biggest hits in the Marathi theatre circuit and the actor has also amassed a massive fan following due to his acting prowess.

Amol last portrayed the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film Shivpratap Garudjhep directed by Kartik Rajaram Kendhe. This film was released on October 5, 2022, and received praise from the audience and critics.

