Actor Kiran Mane Asks For Financial Aid For A Social Activist; Check Out His Post

Marathi actor Kiran Mane is known for putting forward his opinions on many topics. He has recently put up a post on Instagram, asking for help for a social activist named Vivek Tamaichikar. Kiran recalled that activists like Vivek have raised their voices regarding many important issues related to women. Vivek called for ending the taboo regarding female virginity. Due to this bold attitude, society shunned his family.

Today, Vivek is in urgent need of help. Kiran wrote that Vivek’s twenty-year-old brother Akshay is hospitalised due to heart disease. He has suffered three heart attacks during the Covid-19 pandemic. Only 15 percent of his heart is functioning and doctors have asked his family to go for a heart transplant. Kiran wrote that Akshay is a political science graduate and a social activist as well, and can live a normal life post-heart transplant. The cost of surgery, according to Kiran is Rs 21 lakh, and equally huge will be the expenses after surgery. Kiran asked his followers to help the Tamaichikar family with every resource available to them. He also requested the fans to share this post as much as they can. Kiran has mentioned Vivek’s bank account number and other details as well.

Kiran has also attached the picture of Akshay, who is admitted to the hospital. Followers appreciated Kiran for this help and one of them commented that Rs 6,29,000 have been collected till now. Rs 2,00,000 has also been promised from the Chief Minister’s fund.

Advertisement

No further update has been provided by Kiran regarding Akshay till now.

Kiran will play the role of Hakeem Chacha in the film Ravrambha, directed by Anup Ashok Jagdale. This film will narrate the story of Ravrambha Nimbalkar, a warrior who dreams of achieving Swaraj along with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In addition to this story, a romantic angle from Ravrambha Nimbalkar’s life will also be seen in this film. Initially slated to be released on April 7, Ravrambha will now hit the big screens on May 1.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here