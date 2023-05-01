Actor Kiran Mane's Heartfelt Post On Village Life, Old Traditions Goes Viral

Bigg Boss Marathi fame and actor Kiran Mane is an active social media user whose posts never fail to catch the attention of his fans. He usually comments on various events in society. Recently, Mane shared a new post on his official Instagram handle in which he wrote about village life and the people living there. The post has generated a lot of interest among his fans and social media users.

In the post, Mane shared pictures of himself with the Parwar congregation of a village and accompanied it with a long heartfelt note that reflects his fondness for village life. Taking to his caption, he expressed that sitting with the old Khodas on the outskirts of the village, talking and listening, is his favourite pastime as it provides knowledge about the whole world. Unlike CCTV cameras that only capture what happens in the village, this traditional method provides an insight into the ground reality. Our generation, who are accustomed to online meetings and chatting, may not experience the joy of open and wonderful gossip that is exchanged during these gatherings.

“Hi, my favourite hobby! The old Khodas sitting on the edge of the village used to talk and listen. You get the knowledge of the whole world. CCTV cameras in the village. What happens in the village? In any case, the ground reality interests are known on the mercury. Our generation, which has become accustomed to online meetings and chatting, does not know the joy of the concert of open and wonderful gossip that gathers here. This is the last generation that has not been swallowed by mobile to live a prosperous life! In every village there are only a few old trunks left…the life’s worth of millions will be carried away with it…then we will be truly poor and poor! I will miss you a lot," he wrote.

As soon as he shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Heartfelt writing sir, your writing in rural Rangdi dialect touches the heart," while another commented, “Heartfelt…true man Kiran Mane (with a red heart emoticon)." “You are a very kind person," another social media user wrote.

Kiran Mane, who was born on April 5, 1970, in Myni village of Satara district, had a passion for acting and drama from his early school years. However, his path to success was not easy and he faced numerous challenges before achieving greatness through his perseverance and determination. After finishing his education, Kiran opened a shop called Kiran Automotive, where he sold car oil. Despite his initial efforts, he began to feel unfulfilled without the presence of acting and drama in his life. Then, he came across an advertisement for Pandit Satyadrav’s workshop, which proved to be the turning point in his life. He decided to enrol in the workshop, closed his shop, and never looked back.

Kiran made headlines in his professional life when he revealed a post on Instagram about his upcoming project with Mahesh Manjrekar, a director, actor and the host of Big Boss Marathi. The project remains unnamed and the photo shared by Kiran appears to be from the set of the film. During Kiran’s participation in Bigg Boss Marathi, Mahesh was impressed with his acting skills and pledged to work with him. It appears that the renowned filmmaker has now fulfilled his promise, but further information regarding the project is currently undisclosed.

