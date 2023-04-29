Actor Kiran Raj Shares Photos From His Trip To Himachal Pradesh

Kiran Raj is one of the leading names in Kannada and Hindi cinema. He began his career as an actor in 2017 when he starred in Kodlu Ramakrishna directorial March 22. After then, he went on to appear in the Kannada family drama Asathoma Sadgamaya. Not only films, but the actor has also cemented a strong place in the Television industry with popular shows like Heroes, Love by Chance, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tu Aashiqui.

The actor often sets the temperature soaring with his dapper looks and sartorial statements. Recently, the actor dropped a string of snaps from his trip to Himachal Pradesh. In the photos, the actor can be seen donning a black T-shirt which he paired up with a jacket and a matching bottom. In one of the photos, he was seen posing amidst nature. Meanwhile, in the other picture, Kiran was seen striking a stunning pose with his bike.

Fans have lauded the actor for his dashing looks in the comments section. Be it with acting chops or fashion choices, the actor always manages to garner the attention of his fan following. However, this is not the first time, the actor often shares pictures that create a storm on the internet. Some time back, the actor dropped a few photos from his Kerala trip and of course, he looked mesmerising.

Kiran Raj is best known for films like The Tiger, Baba Kalyani and Son of Alibaba Nalpathonnaman. Some of his other noteworthy movies include Maffi Dona, Asathoma Sadhgamaya, Kaitholachathan, Lailaa O Lailaa, Mythily Veendum Varunnu and others. The actor was last seen in the film 3 Days.

Now, Kiran is all set to star in the upcoming film Sthalam. Directed by Kaviyoor Sivaprasad, the film features Bala, Jyothirmayi and Shweta Menon in the leading roles. Backed by Mariam Cherian, the cinematography of the film is handled by VK Subhash. Some of his other upcoming releases also include Ronny directed by GuruTej Shetty.

The actor also owns a restaurant in Bengaluru named (DOT) Diet on Table.

