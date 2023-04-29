Actress Arti Singh Injures Her Hand While Dining At Restaurant, Shooting Stalled

Bollywood star Govinda’s niece Arti Singh made a name for herself after appearing in the show Bigg Boss 13. Although she did not win the show, her stint made her popular and she began to receive work offers. Currently, Arti is shooting for an upcoming daily soap called Shravani where she is playing a negative character. However, Arti has suffered a mishap recently which led her to take a break from the shooting.

The incident happened on April 23. Arti was reportedly having dinner with her friends in a restaurant after taking a break from the shooting schedule. She accidentally broke a glass while eating. What she did not initially realise was that some shards of glass had actually pierced her hand. She realised later that there were small shards of glass in her hand. She immediately sought medical attention.

Upon inspection, doctors found seven glass fragments in her hand. They were carefully removed and then she had to undergo stitches to close the wound. Arti has been advised to rest by doctors for some days and hence the shooting for the upcoming Shravani is currently stalled.

Speaking about her latest endeavour, Arti told Etimes TV that she chose Shravani since the actress would have the chance to portray a character with negative shades for the first time. She also admitted that the job is difficult for her because she has never fully portrayed an antagonistic character. People believe she might make a comeback with a show where she will play a “maa" or a “bahu," according to the Bigg Boss 13 fame. But Arti admits that she wants to challenge the status quo with each project and surprise the audience. She even mentioned how thrilled she is to portray a villain.

