Actress Chaithra Achar's Important Message On Smoking In Latest Photoshoot

Chaithra Achar is one of the well-known faces in the Kannada film industry. She made her acting debut in 2019 with the crime action film Mahira. Since her first project, she received immense appreciation and created a huge fan base. However, the diva not only impressed the viewers with her outstanding acting chops but also with her impeccable fashion choices. Chaithra often treats her fans to various pictures from her personal and professional lives on social media. And her recent photos are making a buzz on the internet. In the pictures, she is seen in her traditional attire.

Chaithra did her recent photoshoot with her co-star, Diksha Krishna. Chaithra draped a beige-coloured cotton saree with a black border, which she paired with a matching black blouse. On the other hand, Diksha is seen in an olive green cotton saree, which she teamed with a contrasting red blouse. The duo did a natural photoshoot session.

In the pictures, Chaithra is seen sitting on the floor and smoking a cigarette, while Diksha is sitting in a chair and making her ready by tying her hair in a braid.

She is also seen choosing jhumkas for Chaithra in another photo. Both of them look stunning in their no-makeup looks. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote,

“PS: Smoking kills! I have only used it as a prop for my shoot."

Take a look at the picture:

Seeing the post, one of the users wrote, “Beautiful shots". Another user commented, “Love this series". Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart emojis.

Chaithra loves Indian outfits, and her Instagram handle is full of her pictures in such attire. Three days ago, the actress shared another picture in a saree. She wore a mustard yellow silk saree with a red border. She accessorised her outfit with a traditional neckpiece, two beautiful nose pins, a maang tika, and bangles. Chaithra opted for minimal makeup, kept her traces open, and rounded off her look with a red bindi. She was seen holding a garland as she posed for the camera.

See pics:

On the professional front, Chaithra will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, directed by Hemanth M. Rao.

