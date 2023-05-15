Actress Deepika Das' Mother's Day Post Goes Viral, See Pics

Kannada actress Deepika Das has gained immense popularity among the audience by portraying significant roles in films and TV shows including Dream Girl, Dudhsagar, Naagini and Ee Manase. Yesterday, she shared a few pictures with her mother and greeted her with Mother’s Day wishes. In the photos, the actress can be seen beaming with joy as she shared the frame with her mother.

While sharing the pictures, Deepika wrote, “Mother is what I call Purest form of soul. Happy Mother’s Day." Fans have showered the duo with Mother’s Day greetings and blessings. In the still, the actress is seen dressed in a casual outfit while her mother draped herself in a green saree. The pictures are now making a huge noise on the internet. Check them out here:

The actress often hit the headlines, be it with her acting prowess or her glamorous personality. A couple of days back, the actress posted pictures in black polka dots dress and made hearts flutter. Deepika knows how to make her fans go crazy over her stunning shots and she did it once again.

Deepika Das made her acting debut with Samuel Tony’s directorial Doodh Saagar. However, her on-screen character Amrutha in the daily soap Naagini made her a renowned name in the television industry. Besides this, the actress took the big plunge after appearing in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9. Although the actress failed to win the show, she made a special place in the hearts of the audience with her personality.

She appeared in a few Kannada and Telugu films and also in the first season of the dancing reality series Karnataka Dance: Family War. In addition, she starred in SAIVA a Journey to the Supreme (Video 2015) and Rangan Style.

It’s been a long time now since Deepika Das made her way back to the telly shows. Besides being an outstanding actress, Deepika keeps a close eye on the latest trends and styles. Following this, she decided to launch her own fashion label and became a businesswoman.