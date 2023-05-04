Actress Deepika Das Visits Chamundeshwari Temple In Mysore, See Pics

Former Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 contestant and actress Deepika Das visited the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore recently. Now, the photos of the actress are making a huge buzz on the internet. In the pictures, she can be seen sporting a Western look as she posed for the camera. The actress wore a yellow top and paired it with a white palazzo and square-shaped sunglasses. She can be seen striking a pose outside the temple. Check out the pictures here:

The actress captioned her post, “Chamundi Hill in Mysore". Fans have praised the actress in the comments section.

However, this is not the first time, the actress often visits the Chamundeshwari temple with her family members and offers her prayers to the goddess. Some time back, the actress visited the temple to have the darshan of the goddess of Goddess Chamundeshwari and her photos took the internet by storm.

The Chamundeshwari Temple is a traditional Hindu shrine dedicated to the Goddess Chamundeshwari, who is believed to be an incarnation of Shiva’s wife, Parvati. It is one of the oldest temples in Mysore and is perched at a remarkable height of 1000 feet on the Chamundi hills on the eastern edge of the city.

Be it traditional wear or a Western ensemble, Deepika Das knows how to weave magic with her each outfit. A few days back, the actress dropped a string of pictures in a purple dress and complimented her look with a side ponytail and looked ravishing.

The actress is best known for Rangan Style and SAIVA a Journey to the Supreme (Video 2015). She has been away from the telly shows for quite a long time now. Besides being an actress, Deepika is known for her fashion statements and she recently turned an entrepreneur and launched her fashion label.

Deepika Das became a household name with the Kannada television serial Naagini which aired on Zee Kannada in 2016. Apart from this, the actress has worked in Samuel Tony’s Doodh Sagar movie and a few Telugu films such as Ee Manase.

