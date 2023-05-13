Actress Manasi Naik Looks Stunning In Pink Suit And Blue Dupatta, See Pics

Marathi actress-dancer Manasi Naik always manages to steal the spotlight with her acting chops and loveable persona. She recently dropped a string of pictures in a pink suit which she teamed up with a blue dupatta. Manasi looked gorgeous and fans could not keep their eyes off her.

Manasi Naik accessorised her outfit with a pair of earrings, a bindi and a classic watch. She opted to leave her hair open as she looked into the camera and rounded off her look with perfectly drawn eyebrows, blush and a shade of red lipstick. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Thank You Universe. I will not give up. Growing Glowing and Healing."

Some time back, Manasi Naik shared an inspirational post that left the internet buzzing. Manasi wrote in the caption, “Mind the thoughts, they become words, and mind the words they lead to action. Watch actions, they become excuses, watch excuses, make characters, watch characters, make your future."

Manasi Naik is best known for Zabardast, Fakta Ladh Mhana and Ekta Ek Power. Some of her other notable projects include Cappuccino, Hututu, Murder Mestri, Dholki, Jalsa, Smile Please and Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi: The Prediction. The actress was last seen in a music video that portrays a love story.

Manasi essayed the role of lead actress in the song When I Needed You, which was written and directed by Vivek Sharma. The music of the song was composed by Priyanka Bhattacharya. Released on May 8, the song garnered huge traction among the audience. Besides this, Manasi Naik was also seen in a cameo role in the film titled Ekdam Kadak.