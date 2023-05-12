Actress Manasi Naik Shares Inspirational Note, Says 'I Will Not Give Up'

Manasi Naik has become one of the most sought-after actresses primarily in Marathi cinema. She recently shared some motivating words on Instagram which were loved by fans.

Manasi wrote, “Mind the thoughts, they become words, and mind the words they lead to action. Watch actions, they become excuses, watch excuses, make characters, watch characters, make your future."

Fans loved the post and many asked the actress whether she is writing a book. In the picture, Manasi appears to be writing something with a pen.

Manasi Naik played the female lead in the song When I Needed You, written and directed by Vivek Sharma. Priyanka Bhattacharya scored the music and Vivek and Priyanka also provided their voice to the song. It was released on May 8. One of the viewers commented that it is a wonderful composition and she is looking forward to more such songs. Another appreciated the picturisation of the song, shots, location, frameset and the on-screen chemistry between actors.

In addition to this song, Manasi also performed in an item song in the film Ekdam Kadak, directed by Ganesh Shinde and Ajay Waghmare. This film revolved around the story of a water dispute between the villages Chikani and Dekhani. One village has a monopoly on water and the other is suffering from drought. Ekdam Kadak takes an interesting turn when Sweeti (Bhagyashree Mote) comes to one of the villages from vacation. Ekdam Kadak was a box office disappointment and viewers blamed the weak direction and dull storyline for this failure.