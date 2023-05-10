Actress Megha Shetty Takes Break From Shooting And Enjoys 'Me Time', See Pics

Model-turned-actress Megha Shetty is one of the noted faces of the Kannada television industry. She has created a huge fan base for herself with her phenomenal performance on TV. However, the actress has recently taken a break from shooting and is enjoying herself to the fullest. On Tuesday, she dropped a couple of pictures as she enjoyed her me time.

In the first few photos, Megha is holding a baby goat, playing with her and kissing her. In another photo, the actress is posing while sitting and riding a tractor. In the pictures, the diva is seen in a pink and sky blue bohemian co-ord set which she teamed with a black hat. She rounded off her look with a pair of golden hoops. Sharing the photos, Megha dropped a red heart emoji in the caption. Check out the pictures:

Three days back, Megha shared another bunch of photos where she was roaming inside a grape vineyard and plucking and eating grapes. She was seen in her casual avatar as she donned a lavender colour sweatshirt which she paired with black trousers. She tied her hair in a high-rise ponytail and wore a blue hat and completed her look with a pair of black shades and matching lavender-colored sneakers. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “With sweet grapes, I warn my heart."

According to reports, Megha Shetty has said goodbye to the popular TV show Jothe Jotheyalli. The family drama, directed by Aroor Jagadish, made her a household name. But not only Jothe Jotheyalli, but Megha also took a break from the small screen to concentrate on her film career, the reports added.

After making her debut in Tribble Riding with Ganesh, Megha went on to star in Dil Pasand with Krishna. Now, she will be seen in the upcoming movie After Operation London Cafe, written and directed by Kaveesh Shetty and Sadagara Raghavendra. It also features Ashwini Chavare, Arjun Kapikad, Virat Madke, Kaveesh Shetty and Shivani Surve in pivotal roles. The makers will reportedly soon wrap up the final schedule of the film but they have not finalised the release date yet.