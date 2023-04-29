Actress Meghana Raj's Gym Pics With Son Raayan Are Too Adorable To Miss

Meghana Raj is one of the leading actresses in the film industry. She has cemented her mark primarily in Malayalam and Kannada films along with a few Telugu and Tamil films. Recently, the actress shared a few pictures which has taken the internet by storm yet again. In the pictures, the actress can be seen working out in the gym. And this time, she is accompanied by her son Raayan Raj.

The actress opted for a regular black T-shirt which she paired up with her comfy bottom wear. Meanwhile, her son was all decked up in a yellow T-shirt and pyjamas and left fans in awe. Check out the pictures here:

The caption of the post reads, “Motivation. My Gym Buddy." Fans have lauded the actress for her stunning looks in the comments section. But, this is not the first time, she often shares pictures and videos which become viral. Not so long ago, she dropped a video of her son playing the piano that intrigued the internet. Take a look

Meghana Raj is best known for films like Memories, Bahuparaak and Antagara. She made her acting debut with the 2009 Telugu film Bendu Apparao R.M.P. The actress shot to stardom following the release of Yakshiyum Njanum. Some of her noteworthy movies include Raja Huli, Red Wine, Punda, Kaadhal Solla Vandhen, Aatagara, Lakshmana and Iruvudellava Bittu. The actress has a few projects in the pipeline including Jindha, Nagarjuna, Buddhivantha 2 and others.

Born and brought up in a star-studded family, the actress is the daughter of Pramila Joshai and Sundar Raj. She was married to the late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. Chiranjeevi took his last breath on June 7, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest and the couple was expecting at the time of the actor’s death.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was a part of successful films like Seizer, Samhaara, Ajith and Dandam Dashagunam. Some of his other films include Ramleela, Rudra Tandava, Amma I Love You, Shivarjuna and Vayuputra. The actor had a posthumous release with the film Ranam.

