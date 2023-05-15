Actress Namratha Gowda's Childhood Album Is All Things Cute

Namratha Gowda is one of the leading actresses in the Kannada television industry. She is known for playing the lead role of Shivani in the Kannada television show Naagini 2 along with Ninaad Harithsa. However, the actress is currently making headlines as she shared a couple of her childhood pictures, which are currently garnering a lot of attention.

One week ago, Namratha shared some childhood pictures with her mother on her mom’s birthday. In the first photo, little Namrata is seen in her mother’s arms. In the next photo, Namratha’s mother is seen hugging her, and they both pose for the camera. In the last snap, the actress is seen in a red lehenga and sitting on her mother’s lap. Sharing these cute childhood pictures, Namratha wished her mother a happy birthday. The actress wrote, “Happiest birthday, amma," in the caption. See the pictures here:

Seeing the adorable post, Namratha’s fans showered good wishes for her mom in the comments box and many dropped red heart emoticons for the mom-and-daughter duo.

Namratha often shares pictures from her various photo sessions to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, the diva shared a string of photos where she is seen slaying in a purple and white striped dress with a golden border that has cold shoulders with cut-out detailing. The actress opted for glam makeup and left her wavy traces open and rounded off her look with a pair of nude heels. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “It will come when your heart is ready to carry it," in the caption.

Namratha Gowda stepped into the entertainment industry as a child artist. She has worked in several popular shows, including Putta Gowri Maduve and Krishna Rukmini. But the diva created a huge fan base for herself after working on the Kannada show Naagini 2. The series, which last premiered on March 3, was produced for Zee Kannada and is digitally available on ZEE5. It was a sequel to Naagini and loosely based on the series Phir Laut Aayi Naagin.