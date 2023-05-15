Actress Nisha Ravikrishnan's Dual Tone Saree Is Every Woman's Dream

Nisha Ravikrishnan is one of the noted faces of the Kannada television industry. She started her career as a VJ. Later, in 2018, she made her debut as an actress with the serial Sarvamangala Mangalye and won millions of hearts. However, apart from her outstanding acting skills, Nisha is also known for her amazing fashion choices. She often shares pictures from her personal and professional lives to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, the diva shared a couple of pictures in her traditional avatar which is garnering everyone’s attention.

In the photos, Nisha can be seen in a white silk saree with a pink border which she teamed with a matching pink blouse. The actress opted for glam makeup, tied her hair in a middle-parted bun and added gajra to it. For accessories, she wore a heavy traditional neckpiece with matching earrings and bangle sets. She rounded off her look with a matching pink bindi and a waistband. In the pictures, the actress is posing with her mobile phone. Sharing the photos on her official Instagram handle, Nisha wrote, “Life is a flower. Beautiful now because of you." See the pictures:

Seeing her photos, one of the users commented, “Cute," and another one said, “Beautiful." “Gorgeous," wrote a third user. Many others dropped red heart emoticons in the comment box.

On May 5, Nisha shared her picture, donning a floral-printed kurta and was seen sitting inside a car. She looked beautiful as always. Take a look:

Nisha Ravikrishnan has appeared in many popular TV shows like Gattimela and Muthyamantha Muddu. She is currently seen in the Telugu TV series Ammayigaru. The show premiered on October 31, 2022, and airs on the Zee Telugu. It features Nish and Yashwanth Gowda as the leads. While SM Ramji directs this serial, it is produced jointly by Padma Sunanda Harish, Pemmasani Ramakrishna, and KV Ratnakar under the banner of Sunanda Tele Films.