Actress Rajshri Deshpande Shares A Glimpse Of Her Vacation In Insta Latest Post

Rajshri Deshpande is one of the most sought-after actresses in the film industry with several hit projects to her credit. She also dominates the headlines for her photos on Instagram. Recently, Rajshri shared a picture, in which she can be seen sitting by the beach wearing a black swimwear. Rajshri is giving the perfect vacation vibes from her trip to the Republic of North Macedonia. She added a blue heart in the caption, letting her picture do the rest of the talking. Fans were left swooning over her picture and commented that she is one of the most gorgeous divas ever. A fan commented, “Sweet ️️️️….love the backdrop ". Another fan referred to her as queen.

Rajshri treated fans to another picture from her vacation album. She wrote in the caption that she was told to pay for getting dressed up and getting on magazine covers. She was also asked to pay for winning awards. She chose to spend that money on exploring different places and people. Rajshri added in the caption that she is living an adventurous life by watching the mountains and sea. “Hope I did right?", she wrote at the end of the caption.

Actresses Shreya Bugde, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Mallika Dua wrote that she made the right choice. Fashion designer Saisha Shinde, and actresses Chhaya Kadam and Aahana Kumra also agreed with Rajshri. Dermatologist Dr Rashmi Shetty and actress Pallavi Sharda appreciated the picture.

Journalist Manju Ramanan, actor Satyajeet Dubey, and actress Rytasha Rathore appreciated Rajshri’s photo as well. One fan wrote that Rajshri is better than some overrated actresses in the Hindi film industry. Others wrote that Rajshri doesn’t need an award or feature on the magazine covers, as she lives in the hearts of many.

Rajshri remained in news for playing the role of Mukta in the film Joram, directed by Devashish Makhija. Joram was a hit amongst the audience. It narrated the storyline of a father who is on the run with his baby girl. He wants to save himself from the people who are after his life. Actors like Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manoj Bajpayee have essayed key roles in Joram.

