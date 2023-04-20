Actress Rashmi Patil Announces Her Engagement Date; Check It Out

Several prominent Marathi celebrities have tied the wedding knot with the love of their lives in recent times. The latest one to join the bandwagon is actress Rashmi Patel. She announced her engagement to her boyfriend Akshay. Their engagement ceremony is fixed for tomorrow (April 21), this year. Rashmi shared the news with her fans via her social media. In the clip, she shared a glimpse of her engagement invitation card. Besides this, the video also unveils some of her photos with her soon-to-be-husband. The pictures are now making a huge noise on the internet. As per reports, she is going to wear a Paithani saree on her special day.

Rashmi captioned her post, “Invites only #theofficial. Excited. With my team".

Advertisement

Fans have now greeted the couple with celebratory messages. One user wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the most beautiful couple". Another user commented, “Congratulations Rashmi". Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart eyes and fire emojis.

Rashmi Patil often shares pictures and videos which take the internet by storm. Some time back, she dropped a video with her mother, which created a huge stir on the internet. In the clip, she can be seen donning a Western outfit that she paired up with block heels. She opted for a minimal makeup look while keeping her tresses open. Her mother was seen dressed in a traditional ensemble as she posed with her daughter.

Advertisement

Rashmi Patil is known for TV shows like Karbhari Laybhari. Born and brought up in Pune, Rashmi was fond of acting and dancing from childhood. Despite not coming from a film background, her family members encouraged her to follow her dreams. In the initial phase of her career, she performed Lavani, a traditional Marathi dance form, in events. Besides acting and dancing, she often participated in modelling. While on the education front, she has completed her graduation in interior design.

Marathi celebrities Sanket Pathak and Suparna Shyam are also going to tie the nuptial knot soon. They both fell in love with each other during their on-screen stint together.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here