Actress Sayali Sanjeev Looks Stunning In This Emerald Green Silk Saree, See Pic

Marathi actress Sayali Sanjeev needs no introduction to the world of fashion. From traditional outfits to uber-cool attire, she nails every fashion trend. Recently, the actress shared a new picture on Instagram, and her fans just couldn’t keep calm. In the picture, Sayali looked dead-drop gorgeous in an emerald green silk saree with golden detailing which is from the shelves of Niruti Ethenic Studio by Ranuka Ashish. She wore a matching blouse and added gold statement earrings, traditional neck pieces, a nath and matching bangles. She tied her tresses in a neat bun and added gajra to it. She rounded off her look with a contrasting red bindi.

Sharing the picture, Sayali Sanjeev wrote, “Paithan’s love, Amit Desh Konkana. Vidarbha Devarshana at Pandharis. Perseverance towards eternal unity Happy Maharashtra Day." See the pic:

One of the users commented, “Pretty," another one said, “Beautiful," and many others dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Sayali loves traditional outfits and her Instagram handle is proof. A few days ago, the actress shared a picture in a pink ombre saree which she paired with a contrasting violet blouse. She teamed her outfit with a lovely neckpiece and a blue bindi, which added extra oomph to her look. She tied her hair in a messy braid and completed her look with minimal makeup. Seeing the post, fans and celebs all showered compliments on the actress in the comments section.

Sayali Sanjeev started her acting journey with the 2016 TV show Kahe Diya Pardes. She is well-known for her work in movies like Basta and Jhimma. Basta was a Marathi-language comedy-drama directed by Tanaji Ghadge. The movie was bankrolled by Sunil Phadtare and revolved around a soon-to-be-married couple and their families going wedding shopping in the story. The movie was released on January 29, 2021.

Sayali was last seen in the epic historical action drama film Har Har Mahadev, written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. The movie became a huge commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

