Actress Shanvi Srivastava Looks Stunning In White Bikini, Fans React

Shanvi Srivastava is one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has made a special place in the heart of the audience with her acting chops and charismatic persona. Shanvi made her acting debut with the 2012 film Lovely and since then there has been no looking back for her.

Be it on-screen or off-screen, the actress never misses any opportunity to look her best. The actress loves to wear swimsuits and bikinis and often shares her stellar pictures with her fans. Recently, she dropped a few pictures in a white bikini which is making a huge noise on the internet.

The actress looked stunning and her fans could not stop admiring her looks. In the pictures, the actress revealed her back with perfectly toned legs. The beautiful view and her stunning pose melt the hearts of the audience. Shanvi opted for nude makeup and kept her tresses open as she posed for the camera. The caption of the photos reads, “It’s time for a holiyayyyy…Get ready to get your timeline spammed bichusssss!!!".

Check out the picture here:

Fans have showered the actress with love and affection in the comment section. One social media user wrote, “Now we all know the reason for these heat waves." Another user commented, “Let the summer holidays be…bon voyage." A third user added, “Bomb" and “Photo of the Day," wrote another.

A few days back, the actress wore a brown saree which she teamed up with a sleeveless green blouse. The actress accessorised her traditional attire with a pair of earrings, a nath and bangles. She surely knows how to look magical be it in bodycon dresses, swimsuits, or ethereal traditional attires. The pictures won the hearts of her fan following.

On the professional front, Shanvi Srivastava is best known for Masterpiece, Tarak, Mufti and Avane Srimannarayana. She has also acted in films like Geetha, Kasthuri Mahal, Saheba, Rowdy, and Chandralekha, to name a few. The actress was last seen in the film Maha Veeryar. Now, she has a few projects lined up including Trishulam and Bang, amongst others.

