Actress Shravya Rao Changes Her Name To Saathvika Rao

Famous Indian film director Om Prakash Rao’s daughter Shravya Rao has changed her name. She will be introducing herself as Saathvika in her upcoming Kannada movie, Athi I Love You. But this new name is not the only interesting story about her nowadays. The recent buzz of her latest movie in the film industry is also creating a lot of ripples of excitement within her fans. Shravya will be playing the lead role in the movie Athi I Love You. This movie will be directed by Lokendra Surya who will also be playing the lead role in this movie.

The Attaiya vs Handi Kayolu fame director, Lokendra Surya recently planned a cute and romantic photoshoot with the movie’s lead actress Shravya. This photoshoot came when the shooting of the movie got over which is contrary to the fact that usually, these types of photoshoots take place before the start of shooting the film. But the director of Athi I Love You, Lokendra has a unique purpose behind this. The entire plot of the movie, according to him, should be displayed on the movie poster.

Advertisement

Due to this, the movie’s photo was only taken after the movie’s filming was complete. The movie features a husband-and-wife story. There are only two characters and one room in this film, as per reports. Athi I Love You is known to have more than 10 single shots of the actors, hence, an artistic performance will be expected from the actors in this movie.

The first look of the movie will be released on May 13. Red and White Seven Raj under the Seven Raj Arts banners produced the movie. The film has Ananth Aryan as the music director and Ritu Chaitra as the costume designer.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here