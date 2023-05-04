Actress Sonalee Kulkarni Features On Filmfare Magazine Cover, See Pics

Sonalee Kulkarni, who is already making news because of her upcoming historical picture Chhatrapati Tararani, recently appeared on the cover of Filmfare magazine. The actress never fails to impress her fans with her social media presence and by doing the same, she has again made us all go gaga over her.

Sonalee has posted a bunch of pictures in a traditional Marathi avatar and written, “Orange tilak should be applied on the spear of good fortune. Be born here and die here again. Maratha Tituka should be collected. Maharashtra should promote religion."

She further wrote, “Extremely Honoured and humbled to feature on the cover of Filmfare representing royalty inspired from my next Chatrapatitararan."

Before this, the official handle of Filmfare magazine shared the same news on Instagram by writing, “A fiery persona and a stoic gaze that keeps your gaze transfixed on her. Sonalee Kulkarni embodies yet another powerful avatar as she is set to enthral you in Akshay Bardapurkar’s period saga titled ChatrapatiTararani."

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the actress shared some stunning photos from the set of Malaikottai Vaaliban. In the images, she was wearing an emerald green saree with a golden border along with a coordinating blouse. She wore glam makeup and wore her hair in a high-raised bun with roses. She finished off her ensemble with statement earrings, nath and matching green bangles.

Sharing the amazing pictures, the actress wrote, “One of the grittiest characters in Indian history, this woman was also called the ‘rainha dos Marathas’ or the ‘Queen of the Marathas’ by the Portuguese. She is Rani Tarabai Bhonsle, the brave daughter-in-law of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and one of India’s greatest medieval monarchs."

Sonalee Kulkarni’s next film Chhatrapati Tararani is directed by Rahul Jadhav and it will be made in both Marathi and English.

