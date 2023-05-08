Actress Vaishnavi Gowda Looks Breathtaking In This Western Ensemble, See Pics

Former Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 finalist and actress Vaishnavi Gowda has always managed to grab the eyeballs with her alluring personality and incredible on-screen presence. Known as one of the most sought-after trendsetters in showbiz, the actress quite often takes the internet by storm. Recently, she dropped a slew of pictures in a Western ensemble which is making a huge buzz on the internet.

In the pictures, Vaishnavi stunned in a white pants-suit. She completed her look by teaming a white coat as an overlay. The actress looked her best as she posed for the shutterbugs. She opted for a natural hair-do that complimented her overall look. For the makeup, she wore subtle eye makeup, pink-tinted cheeks, a stroke of black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes and a shade of lipstick. Check out the pictures here:

Advertisement

Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned, “Rise and Slay." Fans could not help but gape at her gorgeous looks and style statements of Vaishnavi Gowda.

This is not the first time, the actress often looks drop-dead gorgeous, be it in a traditional outfit or a Western ensemble. Recently, she donned a casual outfit and looked nothing less than a diva.

Some time back, she shared a slew of pictures in a traditional saree. The actress accessorised her outfit with an elegant necklace and bangles that highlighted her overall look.

Advertisement

Vaishnavi Gowda has worked in the Kannada television serial Lakshana for which she was roped in to play a significant cameo role. She also made her recent on-screen appearance with the TV show Seetha Rama in which she essayed the role of a divorced woman who was abandoned by her husband when she was pregnant.

Vaishnavi is best known for Television series including Agnisakshi, Bharjari Comedy and Bahukrita Vesham. Her incredible performance in the serial Agnisakshi made her a renowned name in the entertainment industry.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here