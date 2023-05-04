Ashika Ranganath Stuns The Internet In Kodava-style saree; See Photos

Actress Ashika Ranganath often makes hearts flutter with her fashion choices and acting chops. Recently, the actress wore the Coorg-style saree at the wedding of her close friend, Sonalika, in Mysuru. The actress was accompanied by her mother as well as sister Anusha. Without a doubt, Ashika looked spectacular in a traditional ensemble and often creates a stir on social media with her desi avatar.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen nailing the Kodava-style saree featuring golden zari work. The actress was a treat to watch as she posed for the camera. In some of the pictures, the actress can be seen striking a pose with the bride and groom. The pictures are now trending on the internet.

This time, the actress opted for a minimal makeup look with just a stroke of eyeliner, pink-tinted cheeks, bindi, and a shade of lipstick. Ashika accessorised her look with a choker necklace, butta earrings, and matching bangles. The actress tied her hair in a bun and looked like a goddess.

Check out the pictures here

While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “My first corgi saree for my special one’s wedding".

Fans have lauded the actress for her traditional look in the comment section. Ashika Ranganath is a fashion diva and often left the audience in awe with her incredible fashion sense and this time was no different.

A few days ago, the actress posted a string of pictures in an off-shoulder gown. The actress opted for a minimal look, while she left her tresses open. Whether it’s a western outfit or a traditional ensemble, the actress knows how to pull it off brilliantly.

On the professional front, the actress is best known for films, including Madhagaja, Raambo2, and Amigos. The actress has also acted in movies like Mass Leader, Thaayige Thakka Maga, James, Garuda, Raymo, and Pattathu Arasan amongst others.

The actress made her debut with the 2016 film Crazy Boy, which received a good response from the audience. Now, she is all set to star in the upcoming thriller 02.

