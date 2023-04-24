Ashwini Mahangde Shares Importance Of Recycling Old Clothes In New Post

Actress Ashwini Mahangde has emerged as one of the most prominent stars in the popular Marathi television show, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Her on-screen character Anagha Deshmukh is much-liked by the audience. Besides her commendable acting in soap operas, Ashwini is also known for her numerous social works. Not long ago, the 33-year-old launched her own NGO, which she named Flying Angel. It provides women with the opportunity to pursue their dream. Now, Ashwini has highlighted the importance of the conservation of the ecosystem and the need to choose an eco-friendly lifestyle in a new social media post.

On the occasion of Earth Day on April 22, Ashwini in her Instagram post shared some insights about the concept of recycling. She flaunted a handbag made from pieces of clothes, to emphasize reusing old clothes, instead of throwing them away. “This is not only a simple bag, but a bag that can reduce carbon emissions by 3.6 kg, how can we know???," wrote Ashwini.

“We buy new clothes every year. But the question is what to do with old clothes. Eco Regain works as a solution. Eco Regain makes old clothes upcycle & Recycle and makes these products out of them. Women from the Women’s Empowerment sector make these products," she added.

“Today is World Earth Day and these old clothes are equally dangerous to the environment. Donate these clothes to Eco Regain without throwing them away and use their Upcycle & Recycle products… Let’s save ourselves from the waste of old clothes!" concluded Ashwini in her inspiring post.

The picture captured her dressed in an all-white dress, clubbed with a pair of dark blue denim jeans and white sneakers. Sporting a smile on her face, Ashwini carried a patched handbag in several hues of blue. The square patches on the bag indicated that it was made from old clothes, probably pieces of denim. Ashwini posed for two pictures with the eco-friendly handbag.

Ashwini is ready to make her debut on the big screens with the Kedar Shinde-directorial Maharashtra Shaheer. The biopic tells the story of popular Marathi theatre actor, writer, and folk singer Krushnarao Sable. Also starring Ankush Chaudhari, Sana Kedar Shinde, Swapnil Parjane, Atul Kale, Amit Dolawat, and Dushyant Wagh in important roles, Maharashtra Shaheer is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 28 this year.

