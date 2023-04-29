Banned Actors Sreenath Bhasi And Shane Nigam Approach AMMA For Membership

Malayalam actors Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam, who were recently banned by the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association for their misbehavior during the shooting of a film under the influence of drugs, have approached the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) for membership.

Sreenath Bhasi has applied for organisational membership at the AMMA office in Kochi. However, it was found that the application will only be approved or rejected by the executive committee. The organisation said that the actor’s application will be examined by the organisation’s committee at a later meeting.

He filed for membership of AMMA after the organisation made it clear that contracts with producers must include the AMMA registration number and that they cannot take work with other actors.

The other accused, Shane Nigam, was already a member of AMMA. He had earlier approached the organisation to withdraw the complaints against him. He has asked for an intervention by AMMA on the allegations that were put against him by the producer, Sophia Paul.

Shane Nigam recently caused a stir by walking off the set of Sophia Paul’s next film, RDX. The producers claimed that he made an attempt to participate in the editing. Following that, FEFKA convened a meeting and declared that no actors were permitted to disrupt the production work of a movie.

Meanwhile, Shane has sent a letter to RDX producer Sophia Paul, expressing his dissatisfaction with the filming. He claimed that the producer’s husband had behaved inappropriately with his mother. Additionally, according to reports, Shane Nigam denied ever asking to see the RDX editing cuts, rather, it was the producer who had asked him to see the footage after he expressed some concerns.

The leader of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), M Renjith, said that there are many young actors in the industry who are under the influence of drugs. However, he made it clear that the reason to ban Srinath and Shane was not based on their drug usage. He added that the associations have made it clear that they will not work with actors who behave impulsively or when high on drugs on the sets of films.

