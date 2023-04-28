Beat The Heat By Staying Indoors And Watching These 5 OTT Shows, Films

Summer is here and hanging out with friends and exploring the city is clearly out of the picture now. So, beat the heat by staying indoors and keeping yourself entertained with some good content like movies and web series. There’s nothing better than sitting in the comforts of your home and enjoying some content on OTT platforms and keeping yourself engaged, right? Apart from John Mulaney Baby J, Michelle Obama’s The Light We Carry and The Good Bad Mother, here are a few other shows and films you can binge-watch on OTT platforms-

Dasara

Telugu period action drama, Dasara, fronted by Nani is streaming on Netflix. The drama is written and directed by Srikanth Odela. The movie also features Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab. The story is set in the backdrop of a coal mining town which includes politics and power dynamics that affect the love triangle between three friends.

Citadel

Citadel is a global spy agency in which the memories of agents have been wiped clean. On the other hand, a powerful syndicate named Manticore is rising. Will the agents get the memory back to fight back? The series features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Ashleigh Cummings, Stanley Tucci and Moira Kelly, to name a few. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pathu Thala

Check out Obeli N Krishna’s Pathu Thala on Prime Video. The movie is about an undercover police officer who is searching for the crime lord to kill him. He realises the good intentions behind the crime lord’s business and strategies to help him out. The movie stars Silambarasan Rajendar, Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar, among others.

Muoi: The Curse Returns

If you are in the mood to watch some horror, catch Muoi: The Curse Returns on Netflix which will stream from April 30. It is the story of Linh who visits her long-lost friend in a neighbouring city. She discovers a haunted portrait and its curse during her stay. Will she be able to save her friend? Will she be able to unravel the truth and escape the trap? The movie stars Hong Anh and Chi Pu.

Vyavastha

The TV Series Vyavastha is currently available on ZEE5. Starring Hebah Patel, Sampath Raj and Karthik Rathnam in key roles, Vyavastha is a drama series revolving around a ruthless lawyer, Avinash Chakraborty who goes the extra mile to win a case. His employer’s son, Vamsi Krishna challenges his authority.

