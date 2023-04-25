Bigg Boss 16 Fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Accused Of Stealing Designs

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has now become a popular name in the Hindi TV industry. She came into the limelight through her popular TV show Udaariyan. Her popularity increased tenfold after her stint in the famous reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka won a million hearts on the show and was even considered a top contender for the trophy. She was among the top three contestants on the show. Recently, a designer named Ishita Gupta accused Priyanka of stealing her designs.

In a series of posts on social media, Ishita Gupta accused Priyanka of stealing and copying her designs. She called her an obsessive lady with a psychotic PR team and accused them of stealing her clothes worth 30 thousand pounds. She asserted that the stories about her that made the headlines were either planted there by Priyanka Chahar’s rival or by her PR.

Advertisement

Ishita also took to Twitter and tagged Mumbai Police on the post that accused Priyanka Chahar Choudhary of stealing her designs. She also revealed that her PR and her fans are stalking and harassing her. She wrote, “I’m in the UK now, and when I’m back in India, I would like to pursue this as Priyanka and her PR team have been stalking and harassing me on social media daily, and now they have stooped to this level to even falsely accuse me. So please save this as electronic evidence. Sab wapas ayenge kaam ayega (Everything will be of use). Thank you.’

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is yet to respond on this matter. She has maintained a steady silence on it so far. Priyanka is yet to announce her next project as a part of Salman Khan’s reality show. There was news that she would be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, but there is still no confirmation of that. Reports suggested that she had withdrawn her participation from the show at the last minute.

There were rumours of Salman Khan suggesting Priyanka’s name for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. No official announcements have been made until now.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here