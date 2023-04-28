Dhananhjaua's Kannada Action-thriller Gurudev Hoysala Streaming On This OTT

Kannada action entertainer film Gurudev Hoysala was released on the big screens on March 30. On April 27, the film was made available for streaming on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Currently, the film is streaming in Kannada’s original audio format with English subtitles.

Written and directed by Vijay Naagendra, the film stars Dhananjaya, Amrutha Iyengar, and Naveen Shankar in the leading roles. The other cast of the film includes Achyuth Kumar, Prathap Narayanan, Nagabhushana, Balarajwadi, Anirudh Bhat, and Rajesh Nataranga, amongst others.

In the film, actor Dhananjaya has been roped in to play the titular character Gurudev Hoysala. Meanwhile, Gultoo fame Naveen Shankar shines in the role of villain.

Gurudev Hoysala marks Dhananjaya’s second collaboration with the banner, KRG Studios. Backed by Karthik Gowda in association with Yogi G Raj, the film revolves around the story of a powerful cop who is on a mission to put an end to the land mafia.

With music scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the cinematography of the films is handled by Karthik S who is best known for films including Once Upon a Time in Jamaligudda and Kathanayaka. The film received positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics.

Gurudev Hoysala’s theatrical release took the audience on an action-packed adventure. Now, as the film has been released on the digital platform Amazon Prime, it will be exciting to see how the film will perform on the OTT screens.

It was anticipated that the team would delay its OTT outing to some point in mid-May given the film’s good initial reviews, but recently, the tendency has been for films to drop inside the 30-day mark. Intriguingly, the movie clashes once more with Nani’s Dasara when it debuts on OTT. Both Dasara and Gurudev Hoysala had their theatrical debuts on March 30 and arrived on OTT on April 27, albeit on different platforms.

On the professional front, Dhananjaya is best known for films like Tagaru, Badava Rascal, Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1, and Head Bush. Now, the actor is all set to star in upcoming films including Daali, Uttarakaanda, and Mazhai Pidikatha Manithan.

