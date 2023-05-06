Director Ramesh Kitty Arrested In Connection With Threat Letter To Kiccha Sudeep

Kannada film star Kiccha Sudeep had earlier received a threat in the form of a letter, right after he stated his intention to campaign for BJP in the Karnataka assembly polls due for May 10. Sudeep also filed a police complaint in this regard. Now CCB officials have made an arrest in the case. Director Ramesh Kitty, who was known to be a close aide of Sudeep, has been detained by police. He was also formerly the chairman of Kiccha Sudeep Charitable Trust.

The threat letter was widely believed to be politically motivated as it came after Sudeep decided to campaign. However, police believe that a monetary dispute between Ramesh Kitty and Kiccha Sudeep may be a reason for the threat letter,

Advertisement

Kitty said that the Kannada star had defrauded him after receiving a Rs 2 crore investment from him After that, the director wrote Kichcha Sudeep a letter of threat. Police believe there are more parties engaged in the crime, and they are looking into it.

Kichcha Sudeep’s manager allegedly got a threat letter on April 5 that used disparaging language. The threat letter, addressed to the actor, also claimed to leak Sudeep’s private video. In response to the threat letter, the Vikrant Rona actor stated that he is aware that someone in the film business sent it. Sudeep responded to the letter of threat by saying, “Yes, I’ve received a letter of threat, and I know who delivered it to me. I am certain that someone in the film business sent it. I will respond to them appropriately. I’ll work for those that support me during my difficult moments." He also said that the letter had nothing to do with politics.

Sudeep has been extensively campaigning for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai whom he has fondly called mama and part of the family. He was last seen in Upendra’s period action drama Kabzaa in an extended cameo

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here