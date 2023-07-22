Dulquer Salmaan Congratulates Father Mammootty For Winning Best Actor Award At Kerala State Film Awards

Veteran actor Mammootty has recently won the Best Actor award for his performance in the acclaimed film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards. The film was directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Well, his son Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and congratulated his father for the big achievement.

The actor shared a photo from the film and called it ‘Bestest’. Mohanlal also congratulated Mammootty and other winners. “Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love & congrats to @mammukka- my Ichakka, @maheshNrayan, @KunchacksOffl and Vincy Aloshious! Keep rocking," he wrote. To note, the winners of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced by Kerala minister for cultural affairs Saji Cherian on Friday. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam bagged the award for Best Film. Mahesh Narayanan was named Best Director for the film Ariyippu. Vincy Aloshious won the Best Actress award for Rekha.

Take a look at the wish here:

Advertisement

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was jointly produced by Mammootty and Pellissery. The film stars Mammootty, Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian and Ashokan.