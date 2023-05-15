Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha Music Rights Sold To Sony Music At Record Price? Deets Inside

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming King of Kotha is one of the most-anticipated Malayalam movies. It will release on Onam this year. The fiery look of the actor, which can be seen on the movie’s poster, has created excitement among his fans. Meanwhile, ahead of the much-awaited release, the makers have sold the film’s audio rights to Sony Music at a record price, as per reports. It has also been reported that this music trade has become one of the highest for any Malayalam movie till now. Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman composed the music for King of Kotha.

King of Kotha has completed its 95 days long shooting at Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi. King of Kotha, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is expected to be a gangster movie. Abhilash Joshiy will be debuting as a director. Dulquer described the movie as his “homecoming" film when he unveiled the first look poster for it. This film will count as the highest-budget movie for the Sita Ramam actor. It will be produced by the actor himself under his production Wayfarer Films in association with Zee Studios. This will be the first Malayalam movie for Zee Studios.

Advertisement

As an Onam gift to the fans, the movie will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Abhilash N Chandran of Porinju Mariyam Jose fame wrote the script for this movie. The film also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Nyla Usha, Gokul Suresh, Chemban Vinod Jose, Prasanna and many others. Irudhi Suttru’s famed Ritika Singh will also appear in a dance number.

Director Abhilash Joshiy, while talking to Kochi Times, said that Dulquer Salmaan was his first choice for this movie as he is the closest person to him in the Industry. “It is a gangster film that has romance and songs and is a complete entertainment package that will appeal to youth and families," he added.